ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has adopted a new tactic on the battlefield, attacking behind the Russian front with drones in an effort to cut off military supply lines, State Duma member and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of the Volunteer Corps in the special military operation zone Alexander Boroday told TASS.

"The enemy is now actively employing a new tactic involving extensive use of drones. Ukraine is using fiber-optic models and seeking to increase its fire impact deep into our frontline," the agency source stated. This approach, he noted, aims to disrupt the military supply lines of the Russian army.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses downed 485 Ukrainian drones over Russia's constituencies between 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT) on May 20 and 8 a.m. Moscow time (5 a.m. GMT) on May 22, including 63 over the Moscow Region.