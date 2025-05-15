MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s prerogative in any Ukraine deal is to establish a peace that is sustainable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The president has repeatedly stated this. Last June, speaking at the Foreign Ministry, he laid out our position in full — it’s not just about agreeing to a ceasefire so that Ukraine can be rearmed and pushed to continue fighting — but to ensure a long-term, sustainable settlement that fairly reflects the interests of all parties involved," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

According to him, this requires eliminating the root causes of the conflict. "For many years, we have warned of the danger of fomenting these root causes," the minister explained, referring to the actions of the group that seized power in Kiev after the 2014 coup - creating threats to Russia’s security by dragging NATO infrastructure into Ukraine, which NATO members welcomed.

"The second thing those coup authorities did was to exterminate the Russian language, Russian culture, and anything else that historically connected Ukraine and Russia," Lavrov said. He described the actions of Vladimir Zelensky's regime against everything Russian as "pure Nazism."

"The root causes included NATO’s plans to expand its military presence in Ukraine and establish bases there. They had planned to set up naval bases in Crimea even before the coup, and the coup plotters were expected to carry out these plans in the Azov Sea," Lavrov recalled.

"Therefore, the question of what military capabilities Ukraine will have is important. Any foreign military presence is out of the question in this regard," he added.

The talks

Addressing the media on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Kiev should resume direct talks without preconditions, a process they suspended in 2022. Putin proposed that negotiations could recommence on May 15 in Istanbul. Vladimir Zelensky announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who urged Ukraine to accept the negotiations proposed by Putin immediately.

The Russian delegation for the talks in Istanbul was determined earlier. As in 2022, the delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.