LUGANSK, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing near Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic and gradually breaching Ukrainian defenses in that frontline area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"The seizure of Mikhailovka is of strategic importance. First of all, because the [Ukrainian] combat group stationed in Dzerzhinsk is being gradually cut off just as the combat group in Krasnoarmeysk. That is, our troops are outflanking Ukrainian militants, breaching their defenses and moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye. And this actually means death for those Ukrainian militants who are entrenched in Krasnoarmeysk," the military expert said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 14 that Russian troops had captured the settlement of Mikhailovka. The Russian army liberated Kotlyarovka on May 12 and Mirolyubovka on May 13 in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.