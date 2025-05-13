Russia proposes to create BRICS Association of Ethno-Gastronomic Tourism

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. During a meeting of the BRICS Tourism Working Group, the Russian delegation suggested that member countries consider establishing an ethno-gastronomic tourism association, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development reported.

"At the meeting of the BRICS Tourism Working Group, the representatives of the Russian delegation suggested that the member states consider the establishment of an ethno-gastronomic tourism association to strengthen sectoral cooperation between public and private stakeholders,"the statement said.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, noted that the global gastronomic tourism industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. According to expert estimates, the global market volume of the industry is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2025. This trend is attributed to rising travel costs, the growing popularity of niche tourism, and increased interest among travelers in environmentally sustainable food practices.

The Ministry also highlighted that one of the key achievements of Brazil's BRICS presidency this year was the signing of several important documents in the field of tourism. These include a report on strengthening regional tourism and a strategy for expanding the digital nomad movement -an emerging trend aimed at promoting the tourism potential of BRICS countries.