Russian cuisine standard to be finalized — ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry sees huge potential in the advancement of the Russian cuisine. A working group aimed at promoting it, which is being set up now, plans to work out a corresponding standard, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of International Industrial Trade Fair ‘Innoprom. Central Asia’.

"We are working on promoting the Russian cuisine, and at the moment the process of creating a working group on its promotion is underway. The plan is to work out a uniform standard as part of this work," he said.

An in-depth definition of the term meaning ‘Russian cuisine’ is absent at the state level, the official said, adding though that the Russian cuisine is an integral part of cultural heritage.

"We see huge potential in the expansion of the Russian cuisine and foodservice industry as an important sector of the market," Chekushov noted.