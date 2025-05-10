Russia’s, Burkina Faso's defense ministers hold talks

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Brigadier General C·lestin Simpore, in a gesture of strengthening bilateral ties.

"Burkina Faso is a close friend and ally of Russia," Belousov stated, according to the Defense Ministry. "We hold sincere and friendly sentiments towards your country. Our nations share numerous common goals and projects." He underscored that Russia supports Burkina Faso’s aspirations "to express its opinions freely and to defend its sovereignty."

Belousov expressed confidence that joint efforts under the framework of the Russian-Burkinabe military cooperation agreement would enhance the combat readiness and capabilities of Burkina Faso’s armed forces.

Brigadier General Simpore highlighted the progress made in military-technical cooperation between the two nations, noting the successful implementation of several projects. He also expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the celebration of the anniversary of the Great Victory over Nazism, emphasizing its significance in securing global freedom and peace.

"We send fraternal greetings from the entire Burkinabe people, reflecting the spirit of friendship and brotherhood that unites our nations," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the discussions covered key areas of cooperation, reaffirming the commitment to deepen their partnership.