Russia will do everything for restoration of ties with Slovakia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia will do everything it can for restoration of ties between Moscow and Bratislava that were frozen by the previous government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin.

"The long-standing ties between Russia and Slovakia were almost frozen by the previous Slovak authorities in recent years," Putin said. "During our previous meeting in December 2024 we agreed that under your guidance the government would take steps to restore bilateral cooperation, which is in fact your position," he added.

"We surely support it. And on our side, we will everything we can in this direction," Putin stressed.

In turn, Fico said that Slovakia is interested in pragmatic cooperation with Russia.

"As head of the government I can assure you that I am interested in pragmatic relations with the Russian Federation," he said.