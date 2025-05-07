Cuba remains Russia’s reliable ally in Latin America — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Cuba is Russia’s reliable ally and priority partner in Latin America, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for Cuban media titled "Russia and Cuba: Celebrating brotherhood through the years and across distances," dedicated to the 65th anniversary of reinstating diplomatic relations between Russia and Cuba

"Regular contacts at the top level have always been the driving force of Russian-Cuban relations. President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is visiting our country as of this writing to participate in the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

"Russia has always deeply appreciated Cuba’s contribution to the fight against Nazism, including the assistance provided by the island’s democratic, workers’ and trade union organizations, which sent essential supplies to the Soviet Union during the war," Lavrov noted. "We honour the memory of Cubans who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War far from their homeland. Among them are Jorge Vivo, who fought in a partisan unit near Leningrad, his brother Aldo Vivo, who died on Nevsky Pyatachok (Neva Bridgehead), and Enrique Vilar, who died in the battles for Poland’s liberation," the Russian foreign minister added.

"Cuba is Russia’s reliable foreign policy ally and top priority partner in Latin America. Our Cuban friends stand in solidarity with us on the vast majority of international issues. We support the world majority’s focus on forming a fairer multipolar world order that takes into account the interests of all nations - medium-sized and small ones - without exception," Lavrov stressed.

Moscow and Havana as members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter "advocate for the consistent rather than selective use of the principles enshrined in this foundational UN document," the top diplomat recalled.

Fight against neo-colonialism

Russia and Cuba are closely cooperating in the fight against neocolonial practices. "Thanks to the efforts, including those of our two countries, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on eradicating colonialism in all its forms and manifestations last year, which fully meets the world majority’s key interests. We look forward to continuing joint work in order to declare December 14 the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations already in 2025. Adopting such a decision in the year that marks the 65th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples will hold significant symbolic meaning," Lavrov said.

Against sanctions

"Both Russia and Cuba oppose illegal unilateral sanctions, which not only contradict international law, but also hit hard the most vulnerable groups of the population," the top Russian diplomat’s article said. "Russia has consistently advocated bringing an immediate and complete end to the US trade embargo on Cuba. The adoption of the resolution titled ‘Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’ at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly once again confirmed the near unanimous solidarity of the international community with the demands of the Cuban people and the rejection of this illegal and unfair policy," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to him, Russia "also insists on unconditional removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism."

Unwavering support

"We are grateful to Havana for its unfailing support amid the hybrid war being waged by the West against Russia. The Cuban leadership has repeatedly and rightly pointed to NATO’s longstanding expansion towards Russia’s borders as the root cause of the conflict over Ukraine," the top diplomat said.

"It is no less important to achieve full respect for human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, after the violent power grab in 2014, set out to exterminate everything associated with Russia and the Russian world, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media," Lavrov added.