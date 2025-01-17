Russia, Iran working actively in transport, energy, education sectors — PM

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are working actively in such areas of transport, energy, and they also expand cooperation in the education area, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who arrived in Russia with an official visit earlier on Friday.

"Our governments are working actively in the transport sector, this first of all being the North-South international transport corridor, in the energy sector. We expand cooperation in education, with more than 9,000 Iranian students being educated in Russia. Tourist exchanges demonstrate positive dynamics," he said.

Russia’s premier also noted a stable growth of trade turnover between the two countries, which gained 17% last year.

"We also welcome Iran’s receiving an EAEU observer status," he added.