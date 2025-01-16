Hamas senior officials inform Russian side about expectations from agreement with Israel

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Hamas movement’s leadership spoke about expectations regarding an agreement with Israel on the conflict settlement in the Gaza Strip during telephone conversations with Russian Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the talks, the Palestinians expressed gratitude regarding Russia's consistent efforts to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, our principled position in favor of a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, and shared their expectations regarding the agreement reached with Israel on the conflict resolution in the Gaza Strip as a result of lengthy negotiations in Doha and Cairo," the statement reads.

The statement comes after Russia’s senior diplomat held telephone talks with Moussa Abu Marzouk, a deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, and Hamas leader-in-exile Khaled Meshaal.

The Russian side also reiterated Moscow’s interest in the immediate release of Russian national Alexander Trufanov held in the enclave, according to the ministry.

"The Russian side yet again confirmed its interest in the immediate release of Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov who is being held in the enclave," the statement continued. "Moscow also hopes that our other humanitarian requests, earlier conveyed to the Hamas leadership, are taken into account."

"Additionally, we highlighted the importance of meaningful work, aiming to achieve intra-Palestinian unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which provides for establishing an independent Palestinian state in the 1967 borders with a capital in East Jerusalem," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday evening that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

The agreement will come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly and the wounded in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers.

Apart from that, according to an Al Jazeera’s source, Israel will withdraw its troops to the enclave’s borders to a distance of 700 meters. Details of the second and third phases of the agreement, including complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, will be discussed during the implementation of phase one.