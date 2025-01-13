Ukraine launched over 7,000 drones on Russian regions outside of special op zone in 2024

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, Russian air defenses downed and intercepted more than 7,300 Ukrainian drones launched by the Kiev regime to conduct terrorist attacks on facilities on Russian soil outside of the special military operation zone, TASS has calculated based on reports from Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian drone attacks affected 35 Russian regions last year, Russia’s top brass specified.

One-fourth of the Ukrainian fixed-wing drone attacks in 2024 targeted the bordering Russian region of Belgorod, over which 1,896 drones were downed, the calculations show. As many as 1,206 drones were destroyed in the skies over the Kursk Region and 1,170 drones over the Kursk Region.

Also, Kiev used small-sized balloons, Neptune anti-ship missiles, US-made Patriot and British-provided Storm Shadow missiles, Hammer air bombs, Uragan, Grad, Olkha, and Vampire multiple rocket launchers as well as Tochka-U tactical missile systems in their attacks.