Number of people injured due to Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka rises to 5

DONETSK, November 2. /TASS/. The number of people injured as a result of the Ukrainian army's shelling of the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has reached five, head of the local administration Ivan Prikhodko said.

Earlier, he reported that two civilians had been injured.

"The number of people injured in Gorlovka due to the Ukrainian army's aggression has grown to five," Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the local administration added that Kolokolchik (Bell) cluster submunitions are now scattered across the settlement near the V.M. Lenin mine following the Ukrainian attack. Two residential houses were damaged as a result of the strikes.

According to the DPR Military Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka six times with artillery on November 2.