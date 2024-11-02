Ukrainian shelling injures two civilians in Gorlovka

DONETSK, November 2. /TASS/. Two people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian army's shelling of the settlement near the K.A. Rumyantsev mine and the Stroitel residential community in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), head of the local administration Ivan Prikhodko reported.

"One civilian from Gorlovka was injured in the settlement near the K.A. Rumyantsev mine due to the Ukrainian army's aggression," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that another person sustained injuries in the Stroitel residential community.

According to the DPR Military Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka four times with 155 mm caliber artillery on November 2.