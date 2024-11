MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Matters of information security, including on the Internet, were the focus of discussion at an action meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and standing members of the Security Council.

"We will discuss today the issue of information security, particularly on the Internet," the head of state said in a comment on the agenda.

Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev was the primary speaker.

The meeting was held remotely, the Kremlin’s website says.