LONDON, October 25. /TASS/. Claims by Director of the British MI5 counterintelligence service Ken McCallum about alleged acts of sabotage by Moscow are groundless and are aimed at escalating the anti-Russian campaign, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told a TASS reporter.

"Such allegations are absurd and baseless. They lack any logical foundation. There is no factual substance to them at all. The incident involving an arson attack on warehouses east of London in March of this year is being manipulated. This case has not yet reached the hearing stage," the ambassador stated.

"We can see the intention to further escalate the anti-Russian campaign. If local authorities had a legitimate topic for discussion, they would know where to turn. All of this can be addressed through bilateral communication channels. However, London refuses to do so," Kelin explained. According to the diplomat, the reason for such statements "is clear." "The government needs to justify the resources that have been wasted in support of Kiev. For this purpose, the intelligence services are eager to portray Russia as an enemy; otherwise, it all appears absolutely unrealistic," he added.

Earlier, McCallum accused Russian special services of plotting to create chaos in Europe, including the United Kingdom. He attributed this to his country’s active support of Ukraine, along with other Western nations.