Lavrov to meet with his Abkhaz, South Ossetian counterparts on October 4 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold separate bilateral and trilateral meetings with his counterparts from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Sergey Shamba and Akhsar Dzhioev, on October 4, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"Separate bilateral and trilateral meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia Sergey Shamba and Foreign Minister of the Republic of South Ossetia Akhsar Dzhioev will be held in Moscow on October 4," the diplomat said.

According to the spokeswoman, the ministers will discuss a wide range of relevant issues of bilateral relations and foreign policy agenda, as well as topics of mutual interest. "The trilateral talks will focus on the transformation of modern system of international relations, as well as on regional security, with emphasis on coordination of approaches within the framework of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasus," Zakharova emphasized.