Kremlin calls humanitarian cooperation with Equatorial Guinea promising

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia sees great prospects in humanitarian, as well as trade and economic cooperation with Equatorial Guinea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman’s statement was made in the context of today's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

"We are far from realizing the potential of bilateral relations, especially in the trade and economic sphere. At the same time, there are great prospects within the field of humanitarian cooperation and a great level of coordination with this country in the OPEC+ format," Peskov said.