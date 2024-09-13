DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed in Novotroitskoye on Thursday due to shelling by the Ukrainian army, according to the dispatch service of the Volnovakha district, to which the settlement belongs.

"Yesterday, September 12, 2024, three men born in 1985, 1981 and 1978 were killed as a result of shelling of the village of Novotroitskoye," the report said.

The military investigation directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for the DPR reported earlier that one civilian was killed and two wounded in the past 24 hours due to shelling in the region.

The head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the strike was carried out on a production site of the Novotroitskoye ore mining department using HIMARS MLRS with precision-guided M30A1 missiles.