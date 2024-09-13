Russia, China favor creation of fair multipolar world order — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and China are in favor of creating a just multipolar world order based on equality and mutual respect, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin stated.

"Russia and China are in favor of creating a just multipolar world order based on equality and mutual respect. The intensive dialogue between the heads of state, of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plays a central role in strengthening bilateral ties. The leaders of the two countries have identified issues of ensuring security and boosting military cooperation as one of the priorities of the strategic partnership," he said at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.