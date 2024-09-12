Putin proposes to arrange bilateral meeting with Indian PM at BRICS summit

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed India to hold a bilateral meeting with the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22.

"We are waiting for Mr. Modi in Kazan, I suggest we also hold a bilateral meeting on October 22," Putin said at a meeting with Ajit Kumar Doval, national security adviser to India's prime minister.

The president offered to hold this meeting primarily to summarize the results of joint efforts on implementing the agreements reached during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow and to outline future cooperation prospects.