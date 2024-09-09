Russia, China regularly exchange views on Middle East settlement — Lavrov

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing regularly exchange views on the issue of settling the conflict in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his participation in the meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC).

"My Chinese colleagues and I regularly exchange views on Middle Eastern affairs and practically on any other major or significant issues of international politics," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Beijing had earlier come up with an initiative for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. Lavrov drew attention to its similarity to similar efforts by Moscow, aimed at consolidating "the readiness of all Palestinian factions for restoring unity on the basis of the principles of the Palestine Liberation Organization.".