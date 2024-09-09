Russia, Iraq committed to cooperation to ensure security in Middle East — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair Fuad Hussein have reiterated their countries’ readiness for cooperation to ensure stability and security in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The sides reiterated their commitment to expanding comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation, including coordinating approaches in the international arena, in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Iraq, as well as promoting stability and security in the Middle East," the ministry said.

The ministry hailed the friendly nature of the Moscow-Baghdad partnership, which is developing "in a wide spectrum of areas that are important for both countries."