Ukrainian group in DPR’s Ugledar almost encircled — law enforcement

DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian grouping of troops in Ugledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been almost completely encircled, law enforcement officials told TASS.

"The operational situation in Ugledar for the enemy is such that they [the Ukrainian forces] have ended up in a semicircle. The city is being shelled from different directions," the source said.

According to law enforcement officials, the circle around Ugledar is gradually tightening.

Earlier, law enforcement sources told TASS that the supply of Ukrainian troops in Ugledar has been cut. The sources pointed out that thanks to the Russian forces taking control of a key highway leading to Ugledar, all the key highways "are no longer available to the Ukrainian military.".