Ukrainian troops building defensive lines in some Kursk areas — Akhmat commander

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are building defensive lines in some areas in the Kursk Region and digging in, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Thursday.

"In most areas, Ukrainian troops are actively digging in and building defensive lines. It is only in some sections that the enemy is actively trying to push through our positions. This really corresponds to what is taking place," he said.

The Akhmat commander said earlier that Russian forces were thwarting the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts.