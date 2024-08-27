Child dies in Ukrainian UAV attack on civilian car in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, August 27. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian family's car heading to the town of Polologi in the Zaporozhye Region, killing a child and injuring the rest of the family members, including a second minor, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"On the approach to the town of Polologi, an enemy UAV attacked a civilian car with a family of five on board. All passengers and the driver received injuries of varying degrees of severity, including two minors. Unfortunately, one child died. The victims are in a hospital and are receiving all possible assistance. I offer my sincere condolences to the family that lost their child," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Balitsky stressed that the enemy knew exactly what it was doing, hitting the civilians on purpose. "This heinous crime is nothing new for the Ukrainian regime. Unfortunately, they are incapable of fighting on equal terms, so they are targeting innocent civilians, women and children," the governor said.