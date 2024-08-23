Europe did not actually investigate Nord Streams sabotage — Russian Prosecutor General

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. European countries have not really conducted an investigation into the Nord Streams sabotage, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.

"The Nord Streams sabotage has been committed <...> In fact, neither Germany, Denmark, nor Sweden conducted an investigation," Krasnov said in an interview with journalist Sergey Minayev, adding that "this is an example of political decisions, there is no jurisprudence here."

At the same time, Krasnov emphasized that "in accordance with their obligations, they are obliged to investigate, obliged to identify those responsible, but this is not happening."

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.

Russia has repeatedly submitted requests for legal assistance in the investigation of the Nord Stream sabotage on the basis of the 1997 International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. Since October 2022, 15 requests have been sent to Denmark, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Thirteen were denied. In August and September 2023, the Prosecutor General’s Office sent letters of disagreement with the denials of legal assistance and requests for reconsideration to Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland.