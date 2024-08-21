Health authorities confirm 31 civilian deaths in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The civilian death toll in Ukraine's attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region has passed 30, a health official told TASS.

"A total of 31 civilian deaths in the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk Region were confirmed as of the morning of August 21. As many as 143 people suffered various injuries; 79 patients, including four children, have been discharged from hospitals," he said.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Emergencies Ministry, over 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border municipalities in the Kursk Region, with temporary accommodation centers set up in 24 Russian regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 4,300 troops and 58 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.