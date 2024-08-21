Three counterattacks of Ukrainian army disrupted in Avdeyevka direction

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Three counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka direction were disrupted with the help of the newest minelaying system Zemledeliye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of the newest engineering system of remote mining "Zemledeliye" (Russian for - agriculture - TASS) of the Battlegroup Center remotely mined the approaches to the positions of Russian troops, disrupting three counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka direction," the report says.

The commander of controlled mining platoon with the call sign Otlichnik, said that his unit took part in the liberation of the settlements of Avdeyevka, Berdychi, Orlovka, Tonenkoye, Ocheretino.

"[The enemy’s] infantry, <…> as well as armored and combat equipment of the enemy were blown up on our barriers. We managed to hit and disable a Leopard, five M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, enemy armored personnel carriers of foreign manufacture, the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, such vehicles as the MaxxPro, and actually the classics - these are infantry fighting vehicles, T-64BV and T-72 tanks," he said.

"Thanks to programmable ammunition, Zemledeliye [system] can cover an area the size of several football fields with mines in a matter of minutes. At the same time, the explosive devices are capable of self-destructing or deactivating at a set time," the ministry said.