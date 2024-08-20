Civilian casualties continue to mount in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. One more woman was wounded in shelling of the Petrovsky district of the largest city of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Ukraine, the city's head Alexey Kulemzin said on his Telegram channel.

"The number of civilians injured by terrorist attacks carried out by Ukrainian Nazis on our city continues to grow. In the Petrovsky district, a woman born in 1947 was wounded during the shelling of residential neighborhoods around Victory Square," he wrote.

The victim was hospitalized.

Earlier, Kulemzin reported that a woman born in 1946 was injured during the shelling. She was also hospitalized.