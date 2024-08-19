FACTBOX: Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s daily losses in the Kursk Region amounted to more than 330 troops and 27 armored vehicles, the Russian defense ministry said.

Its overall losses over the period of combat operation stand at up to 3,800 troops.

Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

Here are key facts about the current situation.

Situation in the region

- Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks on Olgovka, Russkoye Cherkasskye, and Porechnoye in the Kursk Region.

- Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops and vehicles near the settlements of Borki, Bogdanovka, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Melovoy, Snagost, west of Martynovka and southeast of Korenevo.

- Russian aircraft struck areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops and combat vehicles near the settlements of Basocka, Vorozhba, Kruzhok, Miropolye, Novaya Sech, and Sadki in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to wipe out Ukrainian army units continues.

Ukraine’s losses

- During the past day, Ukraine lost more than 330 troops and 27 armored vehicles, including four tanks, a combat infantry carrier, three armored personnel carriers, 19 armored combat vehicles, eight automobiles, two artillery systems, and three mortars.

- Ukraine’s overall losses over the period of combat operation in the Kursk Region stand at up to 3,800 troops, 54 tanks, 26 combat infantry carrier, 46 armored personnel carriers, 281 armored combat vehicles, 123 automobiles, 27 artillery systems, fire air defense systems, seven multiple missile launchers, including three HIMARS and one MLRS launchers, five electronic warfare stations, four engineering vehicles, including two obstacle removal vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing system.

Kiev’s plans

- According to Alaudinov, Ukraine’s plan was to enter Kursk and begin "bargaining" a peace agreement.

- Ukraine’s army used "everything it could engage," including tanks and armored vehicles, to stage the attack, Alaudinov said.

Assistance to residents

- More than 121,000 people have been resettled from nine border areas in the Kursk Region since the beginning of the evacuation campaign, with more than 650 of them being evacuated from dangerous zones in the past 24 hours, Artyom Sharov, deputy head of the Russian emergencies ministry’s information policy department, said.

- Russian emergencies ministry’s bomb specialists have drfused around 130 explosive objects in the Kursk Region after shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops.

- Russian emergencies ministry’s convoys delivered more than 250 tons of humanitarian cargoes to the region during the past day, with overall humanitarian deliveries exceeding 2,400 tons.