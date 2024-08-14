Ukrainian military purposefully attacks children in Russian regions — special envoy

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is purposefully using drones in attacks on children in Russian regions, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, has told a news briefing.

"One of the most terrible developments is that children become victims of drone attacks. Ukrainian operators do not hesitate to push the button to drop ammunition when they see a mother and child walking together hand in hand, when a group of children are playing in their yard, or when a kid is traveling with the family in a car," he pointed out.

The diplomat noted that in 11 frontline regions from January 1 to the present day at least 43 minors were hit, 34 children were wounded, and 9 children were killed by Ukrainian UAVs.

"Among the most cynical Ukrainian drone strikes against children I can single out the following: on July 11, a Ukrainian drone hit a group of children in the courtyard of an apartment building in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region. Five children were injured and taken to hospitals. Doctors struggled for saving the life of one of them - a sixteen-year-old teenager - for another week, but the boy died his wounds. Unfortunately, he could not be saved," he continued.

"On April 10, in the village of Apanasovka, the Kursk Region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian car, dropping an explosive device on it. At the moment of the attack, a man and his daughters were in the car. All three burned alive in the car attacked by the Ukrainian drone," Miroshnik said.