Russian Su-34 bombers wipe out Ukrainian armor by FAB-500 glide bombs in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian Su-34 frontline bombers destroyed Ukrainian armor and manpower by FAB-500 glide bombs in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also uploaded a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian armor.

"The crews of Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes by air-launched weapons against military hardware of Ukrainian army units. The strikes were delivered using FAB-500 bombs with the unified gliding/adjustment module, which helps deliver precision strikes from a safe distance from the engagement line," the ministry said in a statement.

After receiving a confirmation based on reconnaissance data that the targets had been destroyed, "the crews safely returned to their airfield," it said.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region. The Ukrainian army’s gunfire and drone attacks have killed five civilians. According to data of Russia’s Health Ministry, 31 people, including six children, have been injured in the Ukrainian army’s attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that Russia’s Battlegroup North and border guard units had thwarted the Ukrainian army’s advance and breakthrough attempts in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the borderline Kursk Region over the past 24 hours.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units jointly with border guards of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) "keep destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region directly adjacent to the Russia-Ukraine border," it specified.

"Over the past 24 hours, active operations by state border protection forces operating jointly with border guards, reinforcement units and deployed reserves, air and missile strikes and artillery fire have prevented the enemy’s advance. The troops are striking uncovered clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment. They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," the ministry said in a statement.