MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/.

The ministry specified that "the operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues."

Situation in region

- The Battlegroup North together with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has suppressed the Ukrainian advance and attempts to break through in the Suja and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

- Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory.

- Air strikes are being carried out against the advancing reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sumy Region.

Kiev's losses

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area, Kiev has lost a total of 660 servicemen and 82 armored vehicles.

- During the day, the enemy lost up to 400 servicemen and 32 units of armored vehicles.

Statement by local authorities

- The enemy has not advanced deep into the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region, on the contrary, it is retreating, Andrey Belostotsky, the region's acting deputy governor, said.

- According to him, about 3,000 residents of border settlements have been evacuated.

- A total of 21 temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate them.

Dead and injured

- According to the latest information, five people have been killed.

- A total of 34 people were injured, including 5 children, who are currently being treated in hospitals, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.