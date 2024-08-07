LUGANSK, August 7. /TASS/. More than 34,000 residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops since 2014, the LPR’s ministry of construction said.

"Since 2014, more than 34,500 buildings, including more than 6,000 multi-apartment houses, 27,600 single-family houses, and around 800 social facilities, have been damaged. Of them, nearly 400 multi-apartment houses, some 4,000 single-family houses, and more than 85 social facilities were totally ruined," it said.

According to the ministry, more than 10,000 infrastructure facilities were restored with the participation of humanitarian missions in the period from 2014 to 2022, when the republic was not part of Russia, and 4,500 such facilities - after the republic joined Russia.