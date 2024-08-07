Over 350 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region throughout past day

BELGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. More than 350 rounds were fired by Ukrainian troops at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region during the past day, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Eight shelling attacks and five drone attacks were staged on the villages of Maysky, Oktyabrsky, Zhuravlevka, Varvarovka, Cheremoshnoye, and Shchetinovka. Five drones were shot down by air defense systems. Two single-family houses and a passenger car were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Eight drone attacks were reported from the village of Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, and Starooskolsky. One car was damaged.

According to Gladkov, fifty-seven rounds were fired at six villages in the Graivoron district and six drone attacks were staged. Sixty-eight shells and two drones were used by Ukrainian troops to attack the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. One civilian was wounded, two single-family houses, four social facilities, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a power transmission line were damaged.

"Forty-nine rounds were fired in ten shelling attacks om the city of Shebekino, the villages of Arkangelskoye, Bezlyudovka, and Novaya Tavolzhanka. Three drone attacks were reported in the area. Five single-family houses, five passenger cars, a warehouse, and a power transmission line were damaged. Three civilians, including a four-year-child were wounded.