Putin calls Lukashenko, thanks him for assistance in organizing prisoner swap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and personally thanked him and the Belarusian side for assistance and cooperation in organizing the prisoner exchange, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and personally thanked the president and the Belarusian side for assistance and cooperation in organizing the swap that took place yesterday," he said.