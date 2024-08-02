Putin calls Lukashenko, thanks him for assistance in organizing prisoner swap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and personally thanked him and the Belarusian side for assistance and cooperation in organizing the prisoner exchange, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Vladimir Putin called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and personally thanked the president and the Belarusian side for assistance and cooperation in organizing the swap that took place yesterday," he said.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier that eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. One of those swapped was Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.
According to US President Joe Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia.