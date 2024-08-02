Ukraine's withdrawal from 134 accords makes no impact on CIS — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Kiev has pulled out of 134 agreements within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which, however, has not affected cooperation between its member states, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The [CIS] Executive Committee has been notified of Kiev’s withdrawal from 134 agreements," she pointed out in a statement. "It certainly is Ukraine’s affair but, as we have already said on numerous occasions, such steps primarily damage the interests of the Ukrainian people because the CIS is a platform focused on the people’s needs and cooperation in vital areas," Zakharova added.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that the termination of a number of international agreements for Ukraine "actually has no impact on the development of multifaceted cooperation on the CIS platform between the countries that really care about their people’s welfare and see the undeniable benefits of regional integration in a wide range of fields."

Zakharova specified that Ukraine "remains a party to more than 200 international agreements within the Commonwealth." "Those mostly concern trade, economic, social and humanitarian activities and are of practical interest to the Kiev authorities. The documents particularly include the free trade zone agreement of October 18, 2011," the diplomat noted.