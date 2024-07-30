Ukrainian army unsuccessfully counterattacks near Volchansk for two months — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian units near Volchansk in Kharkov Region for about two months, military expert Andrey Marochko has said.

"As for the Kharkov area, the greatest hotbeds on the map are Glubokoye and Volchansk. The Ukrainian militants have been pushing ahead with attempts to counterattack our troops in order to dislodge them from their positions for almost two months. But they are not getting anywhere," he said on the OTR public TV channel.

Marochko noted that Russian units had started "taking more active action" near Volchansk, "putting pressure" on Ukrainian forces holding positions of secondary importance.

Also, he said that Russian troops were also developing success in the Kupyansk area - near Sinkovka and Petropavlovka, destroying both the enemy's manpower and military equipment.