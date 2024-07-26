ASEAN to promote cooperation with EAEU, SCO with Russia’s assistance — joint statement

VIENTIANE, July 26. /TASS/. The ASEAN, with Russia’s assistance, will promote the cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and this will strengthen the inter-regional cooperation, says the joint statement of foreign ministers of the ASEAN and Russia, adopted on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Russia’s accession to the Treaty on friendship and cooperation in Southeast Asia.

"[The parties] will facilitate the potential practical cooperation on issues that pose mutual interest between the ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), based on the Memorandum of understanding between the Association of South East Asian Nations and the Eurasian Economic Commission, signed in 2018, as well as between the ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), based on the Association of South East Asian Nations and the SCO, signed in 2005, which could contribute to inter-regional cooperation," the document says.

The joint statement also notes that "friendship and cooperation are crucial for achievement of a sustainable peace, security, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region."