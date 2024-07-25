Putin appoints more governors to executive committee of State Council

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed more governors to the executive committee of the State Council.

They include Stavropol Region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov, Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov and Arkhangelsk Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky.

Vladimirov was previously given the role of chairman of the council’s agriculture commission. Malkov was earlier appointed in charge of the commission for efficient and competitive economy, and Tsybulsky in charge of the commission for international cooperation and export.

Also included on the council’s executive committee were Interim Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev, Interim Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha, and Sakha Region Governor Aisen Nikolayev.

Milyayev was earlier appointed in charge of the commission for physical culture and sports, Fedorishchev in charge of the commission for the manufacturing industry, Shapsha in charge of the commission for human resources, and Nikolayev in charge of the commission for the energy industry.

Putin also removed some people from the executive committee. They are former Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov, who was recently appointed industry and trade minister; former Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilyov, who was recently appointed energy minister; Kremlin Adviser Igor Levitin; Altai Region Governor Viktor Tomenko; Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov; former Khanty-Mansiysk Region Governor Natalia Komarova; and former Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov.