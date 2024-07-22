Russia to be guided by its partnership with China while assessing Kuleba’s visit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow will look at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba’s visit to China through the prism of its strategic partnership with Beijing, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our relations with China will be the main thing here. We are guided by the general background of our bilateral relations, the general atmosphere of strategic partnership with China, by the atmosphere that is based on very constructive and good relations between the heads of our two states," he told reporters when asked to comment on the top Ukrainian diplomat’s upcoming visit to China and potential change in Beijing’s position.

"We intend to continue following the path of developing Russian-Chinese relations in all areas," Peskov stressed.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning, Kuleba is expected to visit China on July 23 through 26 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said that along with issues of bilateral relations, the top diplomat will discuss the Ukraine conflict.

On February 24, 2023, China presented its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, with the key foundations being the resumption of peace talks and the cessation of hostilities.