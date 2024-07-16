Lavrov discusses Libyan settlement with top diplomat from Tripoli government

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Acting Foreign Minister at the Government of National Unity of Libya Taher al-Baour to discuss Libyan reconciliation.

"Our last meeting was in Moscow. It was a good visit," Lavrov said ahead of the talks. "But everyone is looking forward for progress, for the sake of the country and its residents."

The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council.