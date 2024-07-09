Russia, India to build up military cooperation, develop local production — statement

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India view military and military-technical cooperation as a cornerstone of their privileged partnership and will develop it further, according to a joint statement adopted after the results of the 22nd Russian-Indian annual summit on Tuesday.

"In view of India’s aspiration for self-sufficiency, the partnership will currently refocus on joint R&D and experimental design work, the joint development and production of advanced defense technologies and systems," the statement reads.

"The parties reaffirmed their intention to increase the number of joint measures in military cooperation and expand military delegation exchanges," it says.

Also, Russia and India "have agreed to take further steps for stimulating joint production of spare parts, components, assemblies and other products in India for the purpose of maintenance of Russian-made equipment and armaments," the statement reads.

To this end, Russia and India will set up a working group at the next session of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for military and military-technical cooperation, the statement says.