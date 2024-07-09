NATO members unlikely to listen to Indian Prime Minister Modi's peace proposals — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he doubts that NATO countries will consider the peace initiatives of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A NATO summit is taking place these days. All the rhetoric that preceded it indicates that it is unlikely they will hear them, but we will continue to monitor what approaches will dominate there," he told the Telegram channel called Shot.

But he also said that "more and more statesmen are really talking about dialogue."

"One can disagree about some things. One can disagree about many things. But if there is a dialogue, there is an opportunity to find solutions," Peskov said.

NATO will hold a summit in Washington from July 9-11. It is expected to focus on confrontation with Russia and military support for Ukraine. It will also focus on strengthening the alliance's military capabilities, increasing the size of militaries in member countries, acquiring new weapons, including air and missile defense systems, as well as new requirements to increase defense spending by European countries.