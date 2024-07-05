It was Orban’s initiative to visit Moscow — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Russia was initiated by Budapest, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was the initiative of the Hungarian side," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. "The proposal to organize such a visit came literally the day before yesterday."

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the visiting Hungarian prime minister are being held behind closed doors. Peskov told TASS earlier that the leaders will be joined by delegation members and continue the talks during the working lunch. If need be, they will speak tete-a-tete again. According to Peskov, the talks will last as long as they take, at least two or three hours.

Orban came to Moscow after visiting Kiev on July 2. During his stay in Kiev, the Hungarian prime minister proposed ceasefire terms but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky turned them down.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topic of the Ukrainian settlement will be the focus of Orban’s talks with Putin, who said when opening the meeting that he is ready to heed the proposals of Hungary, which s currently holding presidency of the European Union.