Russia’s CIS presidency to focus on countering challenges — defense minister

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. During its CIS presidency, Russia will prioritize combating new and old challenges against the background of global instability and growing tension along the perimeter of the Commonwealth's external borders, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said, opening a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

"Against the background of global instability and mounting tension along the perimeter of the Commonwealth's external borders, we view it as especially important to update mechanisms of joint counteraction to both new and existing challenges and threats. This is one of our priorities," Belousov said.

He noted that for more than 30 years the CIS has been demonstrating its commitment to friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation between member countries, with security issues being the focal point for its Council of Defense Ministers.

Belousov also noted that in June, President Vladimir Putin said it was necessary to shape an architecture of equal and indivisible security, mutually beneficial, equal cooperation and development in Eurasia.

"We are talking about a future security system covering all spheres of activity and open to all Eurasian countries without exception. <...> We are focusing on enhancing the activity and authority of these integration agencies, on establishing a dialog between them on the security track," he added.