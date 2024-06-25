Senior Russian diplomat calls for preventing 'nuclear chaos'

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The global community should prevent the world from sliding into nuclear chaos, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Our common goal is to prevent the world and, first of all, the multipolar world from sliding into nuclear chaos," he said at the 10th Primakov Readings conference.

The diplomat said the issue is important.

"The multipolar nuclear world and the role of multilateral treaties in the realm of arms control and non-proliferation is a very interesting issue that deserves in-depth discussion," Ryabkov said.

Primakov Readings were first held in 2015. The forum has acquired the status of an authoritative platform for the discussion of scenarios for the development of international relations, challenges to international security, and new models of interaction between the constituents of world politics. TASS is the general media partner of the conference.