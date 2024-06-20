Putin invites Vietnamese president to Victory Day anniversary in Moscow next year

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Vietnamese counterpart To Lam to the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year.

"We will be glad to welcome you to the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow," Putin said at the start of his talks with the Vietnamese president.

He added that the agenda of the talks was extensive. "I expect that we will be able to discuss all key issues in the development of our bilateral relations," Putin said. He also congratulated To Lam on being elected as president, noting that he was pleased to do so in person.

Victory Day is celebrated annually in Russia on May 9.