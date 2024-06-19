US still unwilling to normalize operation of embassies — senior Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 20. /TASS/. The United States shows no willingness to normalize the operation of embassies and is deliberately delaying issuing visas to Russian diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"Yes, of course, they continue (creating problems - TASS). They continue deliberately delaying visa issuance to our officials who are to come for rotation. So, the situation is difficult and so far, we see no willingness of the American side to normalize this work," he said, when asked whether the United States continues creating problems for Russian diplomatic missions.

According to Ivanov, the process of rotation of Russian diplomatic personnel in the United States is very difficult. "We have said this many times that this is not our choice. Now, this is a quite painful and difficult process," he added.