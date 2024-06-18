Russian troops wipe out Western-supplied equipment depot in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Western-supplied armament depot of the Ukrainian army over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Russian troops "also destroyed an attack UAV production workshop and an equipment depot of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade used to unload and distribute armament and military hardware delivered by Western countries to the Kiev regime, and struck massed enemy manpower and materiel in 124 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repel two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted casualties on four enemy brigades in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 36th marine infantry and 120th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Volokhovskoye, Sinelnikovo and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger and 13th National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 130 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, among them a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle, a US-manufactured 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 455 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 455 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better ground and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 163rd mechanized, 3rd tank and 3rd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized and 12th special operations brigades. The enemy lost as many as 455 personnel, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 665 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault, 81st airmobile, 80th and 93rd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Katerinovka, Predtechino and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 665 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger, 144th infantry, 24th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kamyshevka, Novgorodskoye and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 142nd infantry, 23rd and 110th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "355 personnel, two US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 108th and 123rd territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Dobrovolye, Neskuchnoye and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 155 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the [Ukrainian army’s] 128th mountain assault, 37th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Daryevka and Osokorovka in the Kherson Region and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 80 personnel, six motor vehicles, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian radar, two S-300 missile launchers over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian radar station and two S-300 missile launchers over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a radar station and two launchers of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 24 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and a Neptune-MD long-range missile," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,891 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,343 multiple rocket launchers, 10,610 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,645 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.